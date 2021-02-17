Uniswap Market Cap Tops $6.31 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $20.96 or 0.00040910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.31 billion and $838.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

