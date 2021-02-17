UniLend (UFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and $2.30 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00849511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00045912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.98 or 0.04903781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015768 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

