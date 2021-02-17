UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Short Interest Update

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. UDG Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

