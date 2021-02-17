UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

