UBS Group Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €89.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.88 ($85.74).

Shares of KRN opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Krones AG has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €74.90 ($88.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.10 and its 200-day moving average is €60.05.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

