U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading Up 6.9%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 274,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 127,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.