Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.99.

TWTR stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

