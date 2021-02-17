TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 95.64 ($1.25) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.89.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
