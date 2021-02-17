TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 95.64 ($1.25) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.89.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

