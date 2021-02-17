Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 7.2%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.71. 1,609,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,590,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

