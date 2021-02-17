Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $13.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

