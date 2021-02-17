TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TuanChe stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of TuanChe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ TC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

