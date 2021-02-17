Trust Investment Advisors Sells 144 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of V opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

