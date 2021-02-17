Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

PAG stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

