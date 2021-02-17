Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,132 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 63,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

