Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 567,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 567,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 12.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $121,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. 583,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423,100. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.