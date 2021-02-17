Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOXE stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.16. Tritax EuroBox EUR plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

