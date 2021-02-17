Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.63.

TSU stock opened at C$123.43 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$34.00 and a 1-year high of C$124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.09.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

