Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $6.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,941 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.