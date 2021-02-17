TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 6.2%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. 508,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 274,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,884 shares of company stock worth $9,961,724. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

