TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.16-1.39 EPS and its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.
TNET stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
