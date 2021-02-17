TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.16-1.39 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.

TNET stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $942,922.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,769 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

