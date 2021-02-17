Trimerica Energy (OTCMKTS:TECO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trimerica Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TECO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Trimerica Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,224,100 shares trading hands.

Trimerica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TECO)

Treaty Energy Corp. is an international energy company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its development and production activities focus in Texas, Louisiana, Central America, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimerica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimerica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.