Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 1,668,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The stock has a market cap of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88.
TMQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
