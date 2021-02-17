Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 1,668,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The stock has a market cap of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88.

TMQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

