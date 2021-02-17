Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.