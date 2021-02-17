Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

