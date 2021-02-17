Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

