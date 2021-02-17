Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.