Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $81,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

