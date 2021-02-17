Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,469,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $90.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

