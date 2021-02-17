Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,110 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -530.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

