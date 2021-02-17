Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $217,000 in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

