TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.11 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.62.

TRU stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

