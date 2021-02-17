TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Down 7.8%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $87.60. Approximately 4,541,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,188,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

