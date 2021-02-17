TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 8,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist dropped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

