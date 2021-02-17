TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $780.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,868 shares of company stock worth $3,618,593. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

