TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $611.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransDigm has been enjoying significant growth opportunities in the defense space on account of the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration and other developing nations in the past couple of years. To overcome its setback in commercial aerospace, the stock is exploring new business opportunities, which, in turn, in turn should expand its footprint across the board. Moreover, in a year’s time, TransDigm’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the demand for its commercial OEM products will continue to be lower throughout fiscal 2021 due to reductions in OEM production rates and airlines deferring new aircraft orders, since the pandemic is still prevalent worldwide. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors' concern.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $572.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $649.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $589.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,586 shares of company stock valued at $50,555,842 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

