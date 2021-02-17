Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,783,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

