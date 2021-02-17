Traders Purchase Large Volume of Safe Bulkers Call Options (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the average volume of 321 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,926. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.