Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xylem by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

