Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,261% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Shares of XIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

