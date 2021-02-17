Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.61

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.61 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 16102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.19. The firm has a market cap of £623.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Total Produce alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Total Produce’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.