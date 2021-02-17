Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NTG opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $100.60.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

