Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
NTG opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $100.60.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
