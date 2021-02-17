Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

