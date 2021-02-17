Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,529 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

