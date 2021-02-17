Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in January

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

