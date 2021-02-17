Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.88.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$91.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at C$17,653,240. Insiders sold a total of 18,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,274 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

