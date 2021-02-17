TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$3.04. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 909,598 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOG. Stifel Firstegy lowered TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$656.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

