Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

