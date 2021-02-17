Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 41,960 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

