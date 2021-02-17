Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 371,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 123,816.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

