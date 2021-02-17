Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 233,316 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 327,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

